5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force

A combat engineer with Group Support Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) demonstrates construction techniques to a team of Green Berets as part of the week-long Engineer Course December 6, 2023 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The course is designed for Special Operations Soldiers to sharpen their construction skillset, giving them the improved flexibility and know-how when building structures overseas. So far more than 60 Soldiers spanning five Special Forces Groups have participated in the training. (U.S. Army photo taken by SSG Michael Solis.)

Date Taken: 12.04.2023