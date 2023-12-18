5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force

Green Berets with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a week-long Engineer Course, December 6, 2023 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The course is designed for Special Operations Soldiers to sharpen their construction skillset, giving them the improved flexibility and know-how when building structures overseas. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Michael Solis.)

