5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force

Soldiers assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) learn to install windows at a week-long Engineer Course December 6, 2023 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The course is designed for Special Operations Soldiers to sharpen their construction skillset, giving them the improved flexibility and know-how when building structures overseas. So far more than 60 Soldiers spanning five Special Forces Groups have participated in the training. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Michael Solis.)

