A combat engineer with Group Support Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) demonstrates measuring techniques to a Green Beret as part of the week-long Engineer Course December 6, 2023 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The course is designed for Special Operations Soldiers to sharpen their construction skillset, giving them the improved flexibility and know-how when building structures overseas. So far more than 60 Soldiers spanning five Special Forces Groups have participated in the training. (U.S. Army photo taken by SSG Michael Solis.)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8187444
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-CS446-9832
|Resolution:
|1429x1422
|Size:
|382.77 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Anthony Michael Solis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT