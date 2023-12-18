Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake [WLM 563], a 175-foot buoy tender, transits Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023, during the Parade of Ships. A 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Seattle is seen in the foreground. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8185534
|VIRIN:
|230801-G-SG988-1464
|Resolution:
|5262x3501
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT