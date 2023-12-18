Coast Guard Cutter Wahoo [WPB 87345] and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small transit Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023. A fire boat from the Seattle Fire Department can be seen spraying water from several nozzles as the boats pass by. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8185535
|VIRIN:
|230801-G-SG988-1931
|Resolution:
|5580x3713
|Size:
|9.87 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
