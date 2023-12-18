Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 3 of 8]

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake [WLM 563], a 175-foot buoy tender, transits Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023, during the Parade of Ships. Seafair is a summer festival in Seattle that encompasses a wide variety of events including ship tours, an airshow, and other community events. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountains
    Buoy Tender
    USCG
    Seafair
    Parade of Ships
