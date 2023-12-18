Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake [WLM 563], a 175-foot buoy tender, transits Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023, during the Parade of Ships. Seafair is a summer festival in Seattle that encompasses a wide variety of events including ship tours, an airshow, and other community events. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:28 Photo ID: 8185532 VIRIN: 230801-G-SG988-9490 Resolution: 5175x3443 Size: 4.71 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.