Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake [WLM 563], a 175-foot buoy tender, transits Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023, during the Parade of Ships. Seafair is a summer festival in Seattle that encompasses a wide variety of events including ship tours, an airshow, and other community events. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8185532
|VIRIN:
|230801-G-SG988-9490
|Resolution:
|5175x3443
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT