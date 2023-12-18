Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 4 of 8]

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Wahoo [WPB 87345] line the starboard side as they pass by a viewing stand in Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023. Multiple crews from the Puget Sound area participated in the Parade of Ships to begin the annual Seafair festival. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 8185533
    VIRIN: 230801-G-SG988-6175
    Resolution: 3242x2157
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Man the Rails
    Seafair
    Parade of Ships
    WPB

