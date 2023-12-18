Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 1 of 8]

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria hovers above a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium in Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023. The demonstration was part of the Parade of Ships for the annual Seafair festival. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    USCG
    RBM
    Jayhawk
    Vertical
    Seafair
    Parade of Ships

