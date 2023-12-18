Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 2 of 8]

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard Cutter Wahoo [WPB 87345] and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small transit Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023. Multiple crews from the Puget Sound area participated in the Parade of Ships to begin the annual Seafair festival. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 8185531
    VIRIN: 230801-G-SG988-9787
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Formation
    Mountains
    USCG
    Patrol Boat
    Seafair
    Parade of Ships

