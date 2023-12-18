A Coast Guard rescue swimmer from Air Station Astoria dangles below an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter as it hovers above Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023. The demonstration was part of the Parade of Ships for the annual Seafair festival. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8185537
|VIRIN:
|230801-G-SG988-3118
|Resolution:
|4725x3144
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT