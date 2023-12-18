Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard rescue swimmer from Air Station Astoria dangles below an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter as it hovers above Elliott Bay near Seattle, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023. The demonstration was part of the Parade of Ships for the annual Seafair festival. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 8185537
    VIRIN: 230801-G-SG988-3118
    Resolution: 4725x3144
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    This work, Coast Guard participates in Parade of Ships at Seafair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    MH-60
    Jayhawk
    Helicopter
    Seafair
    Parade of Ships

