Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge

U.S. Navy 35th Security Forces member performs rearguard duties during a close-quarter combat training with Aomori police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023. During this portion of the training, police and security forces members integrated with one another to clear rooms in a hallway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

