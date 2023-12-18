Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge [Image 4 of 10]

    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Aomori police member applies tourniquets to another police member at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023. During this training portion, swat members applied tourniquets to each other in various body areas, such as arms and legs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 22:45
    Photo ID: 8181428
    VIRIN: 231012-F-DJ879-1120
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    35th Security Forces Squadron
    Ready

