Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge

U.S. Air Force and Navy members assigned to the 35th Security Forces squadron perform close-quarter combat training with Aomori police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023. During this portion of the training, police and security forces members integrated with one another to clear rooms in a hallway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

