Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge [Image 2 of 10]

    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron member demonstrates breaching techniques during training with Aomori police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023. This training portion delved deep into some of the different ways U.S. Air Force SFS members breach doors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 22:45
    Photo ID: 8181426
    VIRIN: 231012-F-DJ879-1025
    Resolution: 2151x3226
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge
    Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    35th Security Forces Squadron
    Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT