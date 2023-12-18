Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge

U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) members conduct training with Aomori police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023. This training portion delved deep into some of the different ways U.S. Air Force SFS members breach doors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

