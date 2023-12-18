U.S. Navy corpsman and U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron members conduct training with Aomori police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023. During this training portion, police members applied tourniquets to each other in various body areas, such as arms and legs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 22:45
|Photo ID:
|8181429
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-DJ879-1063
|Resolution:
|7422x4948
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT