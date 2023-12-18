Unity in Action: Elite Forces Converge

U.S. Navy corpsman and U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron members conduct training with Aomori police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023. During this training portion, police members applied tourniquets to each other in various body areas, such as arms and legs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

