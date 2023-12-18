Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour [Image 7 of 9]

    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Antoine Tucker, left, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks with other members of the 908th CES, during a land navigation training event May 3, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Approximately 50 members from the squadron came together for two weeks of annual training split between Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, and Maxwell AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

