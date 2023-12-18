U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Antoine Tucker, left, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks with other members of the 908th CES, during a land navigation training event May 3, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Approximately 50 members from the squadron came together for two weeks of annual training split between Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, and Maxwell AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour