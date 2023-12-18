Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th Commander of the 908th ends 34-year military career [Image 1 of 9]

    26th Commander of the 908th ends 34-year military career

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Emanual, left, 357th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator, and Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron special operations forces/personnel recovery integrated electronic warfare systems specialist, fold a U.S. flag to present to Col. Craig Drescher during his retirement ceremony Sept. 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Drescher retired after more than 34-years of military service with his last assignment as the 908th Airlift Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 8181152
    VIRIN: 230909-F-GA145-2029
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Commander of the 908th ends 34-year military career [Image 9 of 9], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th Commander of the 908th ends 34-year military career
    Firefighter training
    Mass Causality exercise
    908th certifies FAA A&amp;P program
    Public Affairs highlights key training
    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour
    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour
    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour
    Firefighter training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT