U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Emanual, left, 357th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator, and Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron special operations forces/personnel recovery integrated electronic warfare systems specialist, fold a U.S. flag to present to Col. Craig Drescher during his retirement ceremony Sept. 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Drescher retired after more than 34-years of military service with his last assignment as the 908th Airlift Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 14:06 Photo ID: 8181152 VIRIN: 230909-F-GA145-2029 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 1.7 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th Commander of the 908th ends 34-year military career [Image 9 of 9], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.