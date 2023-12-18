A 908th Civil Engineer Squadron member dons mission oriented protective posture gear during a training event May 1, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th CES held a two-week training event to ensure their Airmen were multi-capable and ready to provide agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8181157
|VIRIN:
|230501-F-GA145-1126
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour [Image 9 of 9], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT