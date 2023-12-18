Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour [Image 6 of 9]

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 908th Civil Engineer Squadron member dons mission oriented protective posture gear during a training event May 1, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th CES held a two-week training event to ensure their Airmen were multi-capable and ready to provide agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 8181157
    VIRIN: 230501-F-GA145-1126
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour [Image 9 of 9], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

