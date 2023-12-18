Public Affairs highlights key training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, shoots video of 908th Security Forces Squadron defenders conducting specialized skills training March 11, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Todd is the Air Force Reserve Command Outstanding Communication Airman for fiscal year 2023 and AFRC’s winningest content creator in their 2022 media contest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

