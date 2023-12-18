Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Causality exercise [Image 3 of 9]

    Mass Causality exercise

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain 1st Lt. Michael McDuffie provides last rights to simulated causality during a mass causality exercise Aug. 6, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. McDuffie, the 908th Airlift Wing’s newest chaplain, participated in the exercise to provide counseling and aid in supporting resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 8181154
    VIRIN: 230806-F-GA145-1155
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Causality exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th Commander of the 908th ends 34-year military career
    Firefighter training
    Mass Causality exercise
    908th certifies FAA A&amp;P program
    Public Affairs highlights key training
    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour
    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour
    Civil engineers survey their mettle, build esprit de corps during 2-week annual tour
    Firefighter training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT