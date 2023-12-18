U.S. Air Force Chaplain 1st Lt. Michael McDuffie provides last rights to simulated causality during a mass causality exercise Aug. 6, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. McDuffie, the 908th Airlift Wing’s newest chaplain, participated in the exercise to provide counseling and aid in supporting resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8181154
|VIRIN:
|230806-F-GA145-1155
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Causality exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
