U.S. Air Force Chaplain 1st Lt. Michael McDuffie provides last rights to simulated causality during a mass causality exercise Aug. 6, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. McDuffie, the 908th Airlift Wing’s newest chaplain, participated in the exercise to provide counseling and aid in supporting resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

