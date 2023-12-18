Firefighter training

A U.S. Air Force firefighter with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron disconnects a firetruck hose from a fire hydrant during a training event Aug. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Firefighters regularly train on proper truck, hose, and hydrant procedures to stay proficient in their required skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

