U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Cutter, center, an instructor and facility member for the 908th Maintenance Group’s Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant certification program speaks with other instructors and facilitators, like Master Sgt. Steven Harris, left, and new students entering the program, like Master Sgt. Austin Ford-Umfuhrer, right, prior to the program’s next iteration Feb. 5, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th has the first validated FAA certification program in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US