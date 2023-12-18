Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th certifies FAA A&P program [Image 4 of 9]

    908th certifies FAA A&amp;P program

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Cutter, center, an instructor and facility member for the 908th Maintenance Group’s Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant certification program speaks with other instructors and facilitators, like Master Sgt. Steven Harris, left, and new students entering the program, like Master Sgt. Austin Ford-Umfuhrer, right, prior to the program’s next iteration Feb. 5, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th has the first validated FAA certification program in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    This work, 908th certifies FAA A&P program [Image 9 of 9], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

