    31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training [Image 11 of 11]

    31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron and Italian army personnel pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 6, 2023. This training exercise showcased the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and our Italian allies, highlighting the commitment to joint readiness and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 8180962
    VIRIN: 231207-F-SH233-4430
    Resolution: 7931x5287
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

