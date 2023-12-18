31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron and Italian army personnel pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 6, 2023. This training exercise showcased the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and our Italian allies, highlighting the commitment to joint readiness and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

