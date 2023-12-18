31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

U.S. Air Force Airmen combined with Italian army personnel concrete finish part of an airfield during a training exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 4, 2023. Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery is an essential element of enabling air base resiliency and continuation of airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

