31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

Italian army solider operates a tandem vibratory roller during a training exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 4, 2023. This training enhanced interoperability between two nations while ensuring the ability to quickly repair and restore airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

