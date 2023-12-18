31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Vasile, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment operator, pressure washes concrete mixer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. This training exercise aimed to simulate a scenario where the airfield has been damaged and needed immediate repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

