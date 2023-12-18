Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training [Image 9 of 11]

    31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Vasile, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment operator, pressure washes concrete mixer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. This training exercise aimed to simulate a scenario where the airfield has been damaged and needed immediate repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 8180959
    VIRIN: 231207-F-SH233-1477
    Resolution: 6820x4547
    Size: 772.33 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italian Army
    AvianoAB
    31stCE

