31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jommo Gathara, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, and Italian army personnel direct a telehandler forklift during a training exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 4, 2023. Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery is an essential element of enabling air base resiliency and continuation of airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

