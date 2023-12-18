31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to Aviano combined with Italian army personnel lay concrete at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 4, 2023. This training exercise showcased the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and our Italian allies, highlighting the commitment to joint readiness and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

