Concrete is poured during a training exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 4, 2023. This training exercise aimed to simulate a scenario where the airfield has been damaged and needed immediate repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 05:41
|Photo ID:
|8180957
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-SH233-1156
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|528.96 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
