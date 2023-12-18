Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path [Image 8 of 8]

    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen operate heavy machinery to clear snow and ice at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. 8th CES Airmen are mission essential members who are the first to respond to natural disasters and ensure the base can resume operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 8177415
    VIRIN: 231220-F-OC897-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snow
    F-16s
    8th CES
    INDOPACOM
    35th FGS
    80th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT