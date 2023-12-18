8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen operate heavy machinery to clear snow and ice at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. 8th CES Airmen are mission essential members who are the first to respond to natural disasters and ensure the base can resume operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 03:43 Photo ID: 8177415 VIRIN: 231220-F-OC897-1040 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.05 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.