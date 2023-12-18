Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path [Image 4 of 8]

    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group clear snow and ice in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon hangar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. Despite 10 inches of snowfall, Kunsan AB launched fighter jets to conduct a trilateral escort flight of U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    Snow
    F-16s
    8th CES
    INDOPACOM
    35th FGS
    80th FGS

