Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 8th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, clears snow from an F-16 Fighting Falcon hangar alongside 35th Fighter Squadron Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. Despite 10 inches of snowfall, Kunsan AB launched fighter jets to conduct a trilateral escort flight of U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
