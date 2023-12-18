Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

From the left, Master Sgt. Carleton Kennedy, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons maintenance element NCO in charge, and Master Sgt. Victoria Connell, 80th FGS weapons loading element NCO in charge, clear snow from an F-16 Fighting Falcon hangar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. Despite 10 inches of snowfall, Kunsan AB launched fighter jets to conduct a trilateral escort flight of U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

