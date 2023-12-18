Senior Airman Armand Saiz, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structures specialist, operates heavy machinery to clear snow and ice at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. 8th CES Airmen are mission essential members who are the first to respond to natural disasters and ensure the base can resume operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 03:43
|Photo ID:
|8177410
|VIRIN:
|231220-F-OC897-1066
|Resolution:
|3072x1728
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT