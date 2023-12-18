Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman operates heavy machinery to clear snow and ice on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. 8th CES Airmen are mission essential members who are the first to respond to natural disasters and ensure the base can resume operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

