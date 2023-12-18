Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Kunsan Air Base experienced 10 inches of snowfall on Dec. 20.

    8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen, maintenance Airmen and wing leaders jumped into action to ensure the Wolf Pack mission did not stop.

    8th CES Airmen cleared most snow and ice across the base using heavy machinery. On the flightline, maintenance Airmen alongside Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, pulled out shovels in front of F-16 Fighting Falcon hangars, to ensure flight operations could continue in a timely and safe manner.

    The same day, Kunsan AB launched fighter jets to conduct a trilateral escort flight of U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific. 35th Fighter Squadron F-16s flew alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s and ROK Air Force F-15Ks as they escorted 2 U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers.

