Kunsan AB civil engineers, maintainers, leaders clear the path

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Kunsan Air Base experienced 10 inches of snowfall on Dec. 20.



8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen, maintenance Airmen and wing leaders jumped into action to ensure the Wolf Pack mission did not stop.



8th CES Airmen cleared most snow and ice across the base using heavy machinery. On the flightline, maintenance Airmen alongside Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, pulled out shovels in front of F-16 Fighting Falcon hangars, to ensure flight operations could continue in a timely and safe manner.



The same day, Kunsan AB launched fighter jets to conduct a trilateral escort flight of U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific. 35th Fighter Squadron F-16s flew alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s and ROK Air Force F-15Ks as they escorted 2 U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers.

