231218-A-ZN169-1487

Trainees sit on a bus waiting to depart for the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Dec. 18. They are starting their first leg of heading home for Victory Block Leave. Victory Block Leave is an annual tradition that sees the Army pause basic training to allow Soldiers to spend time with their families over the holidays.

Date Taken: 12.18.2023
Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US