Trainees sit on a bus waiting to depart for the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Dec. 18. They are starting their first leg of heading home for Victory Block Leave. Victory Block Leave is an annual tradition that sees the Army pause basic training to allow Soldiers to spend time with their families over the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8176244
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-ZN169-1487
|Resolution:
|2214x1537
|Size:
|554.26 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231218-A-ZN169-1487 [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
