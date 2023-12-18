A trainee looks at his phone while he awaits travel to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Dec. 18. The trainee was one of hundreds leaving the Fort Jackson Post Theater on his way home for the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8176237
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-ZN169-1366
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231218-A-ZN169-1366 [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT