Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231218-A-ZN169-1385 [Image 3 of 10]

    231218-A-ZN169-1385

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A drill sergeant checks to ensure trainees have their paperwork and ID cards in order before entering the Post Theater, Dec. 18, to begin processing so they can go home on Victory Block Leave. Victory Block Leave is an annual Army tradition where Basic Combat Training pauses so drill sergeants and trainees can go home for the holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:01
    Photo ID: 8176238
    VIRIN: 231218-A-ZN169-1385
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231218-A-ZN169-1385 [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231218-A-ZN169-1356
    231218-A-ZN169-1366
    231218-A-ZN169-1385
    231218-A-ZN169-1391
    231218-A-ZN169-1454
    231218-A-ZN169-1476
    231218-A-ZN169-1479
    231218-A-ZN169-1487
    231218-A-ZN169-1562
    231218-A-ZN169-1584

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Victory Block Leave

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT