231218-A-ZN169-1385

A drill sergeant checks to ensure trainees have their paperwork and ID cards in order before entering the Post Theater, Dec. 18, to begin processing so they can go home on Victory Block Leave. Victory Block Leave is an annual Army tradition where Basic Combat Training pauses so drill sergeants and trainees can go home for the holidays.

