231218-A-ZN169-1356

Trainees pick up snacks from the United Services Organization in the Post Theater at Fort Jackson, S.C. as they wait to head home on Victory Block Leave, Dec. 18.

Date Taken: 12.18.2023
Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US