Trainees pick up snacks from the United Services Organization in the Post Theater at Fort Jackson, S.C. as they wait to head home on Victory Block Leave, Dec. 18.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8176236
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-ZN169-1356
|Resolution:
|2124x3168
|Size:
|826.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231218-A-ZN169-1356 [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT