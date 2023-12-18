Trainees file out of the Solomon Center to load buses carrying them to the Charlotte International Aiport, Dec. 18.. Thousands Initial Entry Soldiers across the country began heading home for holiday leave.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8176245
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-ZN169-1562
|Resolution:
|1720x2874
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231218-A-ZN169-1562 [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT