    231218-A-ZN169-1454 [Image 5 of 10]

    231218-A-ZN169-1454

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A senior noncommissioned officer instructs trainees to hold up their bus tickets before they load buses taking them to the airport for their flights home on Victory Block Leave, Dec. 18.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:01
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Holiday Block Leave
    Victory Block Leave

