A senior noncommissioned officer instructs trainees to hold up their bus tickets before they load buses taking them to the airport for their flights home on Victory Block Leave, Dec. 18.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8176241
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-ZN169-1454
|Resolution:
|1857x2320
|Size:
|619.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231218-A-ZN169-1454 [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
