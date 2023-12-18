231218-A-ZN169-1391

Staff Sgt. Dimitri Luciano asks trainees to raise their ID cards and tickets to ensure they have the correct paperwork for them to go home on leave. Luciano and other noncommissioned officers at Fort Jackson assisted trainees in departing the post on block leave. Each year the Army pauses Basic Combat Training to allow trainees and drill sergeants time to spend the holidays with loved ones.

