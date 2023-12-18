Staff Sgt. Dimitri Luciano asks trainees to raise their ID cards and tickets to ensure they have the correct paperwork for them to go home on leave. Luciano and other noncommissioned officers at Fort Jackson assisted trainees in departing the post on block leave. Each year the Army pauses Basic Combat Training to allow trainees and drill sergeants time to spend the holidays with loved ones.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8176239
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-ZN169-1391
|Resolution:
|3551x1851
|Size:
|758.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231218-A-ZN169-1391 [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
