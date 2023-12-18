Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231218-A-ZN169-1391

    231218-A-ZN169-1391

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Dimitri Luciano asks trainees to raise their ID cards and tickets to ensure they have the correct paperwork for them to go home on leave. Luciano and other noncommissioned officers at Fort Jackson assisted trainees in departing the post on block leave. Each year the Army pauses Basic Combat Training to allow trainees and drill sergeants time to spend the holidays with loved ones.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:01
    VIRIN: 231218-A-ZN169-1391
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Victory Block Leave

