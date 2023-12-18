Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts

Local news stations highlight the significance of community engagement, showcasing the soldiers' commitment to service by interviewing a soldier assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023.The coined "Pioneer Rush", an annual heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families within the local community. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US