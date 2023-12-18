Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts

Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team shine a light of joy, gifting toys and laughter to children after rucking through the streets of Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023.The coined "Pioneer Rush" is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families within the local community. (Photo by U.S. Army Cpl. Rainier Steven Juaneza)

