Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mcferrin McDonald, commander of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, emphasizes the soldiers' commitment to goodwill, illuminating the human side of their dedicated service in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023. The coined "Pioneer Rush" is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families within the local community. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

