Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts

In a heartwarming display of holiday spirit, soldiers from the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, march through the city of Drawsko Pomorskie, with ruck sacks filled with toys and gifts as a gesture of generosity towards the community they serve on December 19, 2023. The coined "Pioneer Rush" is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families within the local community. (Photo by U.S. Army Cpl. Rainier Steven Juaneza)

