Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts

As they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the community, soldiers form the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, demonstrate the U.S. Army's integral role in host nation building and goodwill efforts visiting an orphanage in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023.The coined "Pioneer Rush" is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families within the local community. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

